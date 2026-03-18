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Senator wants White House to answer if TikTok investors will pay $10 billion to US Treasury
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Senator wants White House to answer if TikTok investors will pay $10 billion to US Treasury

Senator wants White House to answer if TikTok investors will pay $10 billion to US Treasury

U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) speaks during the 2026 Infrastructure Summit of government officials, corporate executives, and labor leaders, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 11, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/File Photo

18 Mar 2026 02:34AM (Updated: 18 Mar 2026 02:39AM)
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March 17 : The top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday asked the White House to answer if investors are paying $10 billion to the Treasury as part of the Trump administration-brokered sale of TikTok’s U.S. operations.

Senator Mark Warner cited a Wall Street Journal report that investors in the new TikTok joint venture – including Oracle, Silver Lake, Abu Dhabi's MGX, and other investors – have already paid $2.5 billion to the Treasury and will pay the remaining $7.5 billion in installments. ByteDance said in January TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC will secure U.S. user data, apps and algorithms through data privacy and cybersecurity measures.

Source: Reuters
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