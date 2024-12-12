Logo
Senators say US must boost security after Chinese Salt Typhoon telecom hacking
FILE PHOTO: U.S. and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration taken, January 30, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

12 Dec 2024 05:13AM
WASHINGTON : Senators said Wednesday at a hearing the United States must do more to address hacking threats after on Chinese's alleged efforts known as Salt Typhoon to infiltrate American telecommunications companies and steal data about U.S. calls.

"This attack likely represents the largest telecommunications hack in our nation's history," said Senator Ben Ray Lujan, who chairs a subcommittee on telecom issues. "There's a lot that we still don't know about the damage that was done by the salt typhoon hacks, but what we do know is that more must be done to prevent attacks like this."

Source: Reuters

