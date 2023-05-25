Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Senators urge Commerce to prioritize national security in chips funding
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Senators urge Commerce to prioritize national security in chips funding

Senators urge Commerce to prioritize national security in chips funding

Semiconductor chips are seen on a printed circuit board in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo

25 May 2023 09:16PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : Two key U.S. senators said Thursday they want the Commerce Department to prioritize national and economic decisions in awarding $39 billion in semiconductor manufacturing subsidies.

Senate Intelligence Committee chair Mark Warner and Republican Senator John Cornyn said in a letter the success of the program funded by Congress in August 2022 "depends on a strategic approach that aligns with our national priorities... We implore you to take time to go through every application and determine which ones are most worthy based on national security concerns."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.