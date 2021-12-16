Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

SenseTime plans Hong Kong IPO re-launch Monday, sources say
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

SenseTime plans Hong Kong IPO re-launch Monday, sources say

SenseTime plans Hong Kong IPO re-launch Monday, sources say

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SenseTime is seen at SenseTime office, in Shanghai, China December 13, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

16 Dec 2021 02:59PM (Updated: 16 Dec 2021 03:22PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : Chinese artificial intelligence startup SenseTime Group plans to keep its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) at US$767 million as it considers re-launching the withdrawn deal as early as Monday, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The people could not be identified as the information is not public.

A spokesperson for SenseTime, which withdrew its Hong Kong IPO on Monday after it was put on an investment blacklist by the administration of U.S. President Biden, declined to comment to Reuters.

The U.S. Treasury added SenseTime to a list of "Chinese military-industrial complex companies," accusing it of having developed a facial recognition programme that can determine a target's ethnicity, with a particular focus on identifying ethnic Uyghurs.

SenseTime had not expected the decision, sources told Reuters at the time, and came as the bookbuild to raise US$767 million was being finalised.

The company was working to update its prospectus to include the investment ban in its risk factor sections, sources had told Reuters.

SenseTime could launch the deal on Monday to raise the same amount as the initial Hong Kong IPO, they said, pending approval from the Hong Kong exchange of the amended risk disclosures.

The timetable and deal size could change, the sources added.

SenseTime had planned to sell 1.5 billion shares in a price range of HKUS$3.85 to HK3.99 each, according to its initial filings.

Bloomberg News first reported the deal's relaunch on Thursday.

(Reporting by Kane Wu, Scott Murdoch and Julie Zhu; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee, Christopher Cushing and Barbara Lewis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us