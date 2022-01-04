Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

SenseTime shares up 150per cent since late December IPO
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

SenseTime shares up 150per cent since late December IPO

SenseTime shares up 150per cent since late December IPO

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SenseTime is seen at SenseTime office, in Shanghai, China December 13, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

04 Jan 2022 10:04AM (Updated: 04 Jan 2022 10:06AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : Shares of artificial intelligence company SenseTime rose 20per cent after the opening bell on Tuesday to as much as HKUS$9.7 apiece, up 152per cent since the company priced its IPO at HKUS$3.85 in late December.

The gains come despite U.S. investors being unable to buy the stock after the U.S. Treasury added SenseTime to a list of "Chinese military-industrial complex companies" accusing it of having developed a facial recognition programme to determine ethnicity, with a focus on identifying ethnic Uyghurs.

SenseTime raised US$740 million in its initial public offering (IPO), the fifth largest in Hong Kong in 2021 according to Dealogic data.

(Reporting by Alun John and Donny Kwok; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us