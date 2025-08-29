SentinelOne raises annual revenue forecast on strong cybersecurity demand

SentinelOne raised annual revenue forecast on Thursday, a sign of growing demand for the company's cybersecurity tools, sending its shares surging around 9 per cent in extended trading.

The company's artificial intelligence-powered Singularity platform ingests and analyzes security data in real time, automates threat detection and responses, and aims to reduce manual work for security teams.

A wave of cyberattacks has hit global companies, including Microsoft, UnitedHealth Group, Walt Disney and Oracle, prompting the need for robust security solutions.

SentinelOne expects third-quarter revenue of $256 million, above analysts' average estimate of $254.4 million, according to data compiled by LSEG.

The company raised its annual revenue forecast to between $998 million and $1.002 billion, compared with its prior expectations of between $996 million and $1.001 billion.

Its annualized recurring revenue (ARR), which is derived from active subscription and usage-based contracts, rose 24 per cent to $1 billion as of July 31.

SentinelOne's second-quarter revenue rose 22 per cent to $242.2 million, in line with analysts' estimates.

It reported adjusted earnings per share of 4 cents, compared with estimates of 3 cents.