Business

SentinelOne scraps Wiz partnership nearly a week after bid interest
FILE PHOTO: The logo for SentinelOne Inc, a cybersecurity firm, is displayed on a screen during the company’s IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

31 Aug 2023 03:46AM (Updated: 31 Aug 2023 04:25AM)
SentinelOne said on Wednesday it had terminated a partnership with cybersecurity startup Wiz, citing "lack of execution".

The termination comes less than a week after Wiz said it was considering a bid for SentinelOne, which offers artificial intelligence-backed cybersecurity products.

SentinelOne, launched in Israel in 2013, also said the partnership has not been productive for its business.

Wiz, founded in 2020 and backed by Sequoia Capital, Insight Partners and Blackstone, offers products to detect and respond to threats to cloud systems.

Source: Reuters

