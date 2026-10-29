Logo
Logo

Business

Seoul court dismisses lawsuit by Tesla owners seeking refunds for 'Full Self-Driving' tech
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Seoul court dismisses lawsuit by Tesla owners seeking refunds for 'Full Self-Driving' tech

Seoul court dismisses lawsuit by Tesla owners seeking refunds for 'Full Self-Driving' tech
A Tesla display shows traffic during a full self-driven ride through Bratislava, Slovakia, October 23, 2026. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
Seoul court dismisses lawsuit by Tesla owners seeking refunds for 'Full Self-Driving' tech
A Tesla driver, Igor Marcek, takes part in a full self-driven ride through Bratislava, Slovakia, October 23, 2026. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
Seoul court dismisses lawsuit by Tesla owners seeking refunds for 'Full Self-Driving' tech
A Tesla driver, Igor Marcek, takes part in a full self-driven ride through Bratislava, Slovakia, October 23, 2026. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
29 Oct 2026 10:00AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL, Oct 29 : A South Korean court on Thursday rejected a lawsuit by dozens of Tesla owners seeking full refunds for money paid for "Full Self-Driving" driver-assistance software, ruling that the automaker had not breached its contractual obligations.

The Seoul Central District Court ruled against the 88 plaintiffs, finding that the FSD option did not promise fully autonomous driving without human intervention and that Tesla had already provided some of the functions included in the package.

The court said Tesla's obligation to deliver additional features depended on technological advances and regulatory approvals, adding that buyers had been aware that some functions could take considerable time to become available.

It also found that Tesla had provided basic Autopilot and Enhanced Autopilot functions, while a recent software update had added traffic light and sign recognition, as well as city-driving capabilities, to older vehicles equipped with Hardware 3 (HW3) computers.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

The ruling marks a victory for Tesla as the automaker faces similar legal challenges in other countries over delays in delivering self-driving capabilities long promised by CEO Elon Musk.

Tesla did not immediately comment on the decision.

($1 = 1,341.7500 won)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement