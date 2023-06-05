Seoul stock market regulator to end foreign registration rule on Dec 14

SEOUL : South Korea's financial regulator on Monday set a Dec. 14 date for ending foreigners' requirement to register with authorities to trade local stocks.

The Financial Services Commission issued a statement with the time frame after an enforcement ordinance during Monday's cabinet meeting paved the way for revised legislation, first flagged in January, to remove the three decade-old rule.

Foreign investors will thereafter be allowed to open accounts with an internationally accepted identification, such as a passport for individuals, or a legal entity identifier (LEI) for organisations.

South Korea is preparing several regulatory changes this year to make stock investing easier for foreigners and to bring more money into the market.