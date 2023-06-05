Logo
Seoul stock market regulator to end foreign registration rule on Dec 14
Seoul stock market regulator to end foreign registration rule on Dec 14

05 Jun 2023 01:50PM
SEOUL : South Korea's financial regulator on Monday set a Dec. 14 date for ending foreigners' requirement to register with authorities to trade local stocks.

The Financial Services Commission issued a statement with the time frame after an enforcement ordinance during Monday's cabinet meeting paved the way for revised legislation, first flagged in January, to remove the three decade-old rule.

Foreign investors will thereafter be allowed to open accounts with an internationally accepted identification, such as a passport for individuals, or a legal entity identifier (LEI) for organisations.

South Korea is preparing several regulatory changes this year to make stock investing easier for foreigners and to bring more money into the market.

Source: Reuters

