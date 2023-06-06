Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Sequoia to separate China, India and Southeast Asia by March 2024
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Sequoia to separate China, India and Southeast Asia by March 2024

06 Jun 2023 06:48PM (Updated: 06 Jun 2023 07:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG :Global venture capital giant Sequoia announced Tuesday that it is planning to separate China and India and Southeast Asia businesses into independent firms.

In a statement signed by the firm's managing partners Roelof Botha, China head Neil Shen and India head Shailendra Singh, Sequoia said the China and India and Southeast Asia businesses will become completely independent partnerships and become distinct firms with separate brands no later than March 31, 2024.

The firm's US and Europe venture business will be Sequoia Capital, after the separation, the statement said.

Sequoia's move to end its long-term partnership of local leaders in China, India and Southeast Asia comes amid macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges that have made fundraising difficult and eaten into venture funds' returns.

Investing into China by global investors, in particular, has slowed down significantly as the world's second largest economy is grappled with economic woes post COVID-19 pandemic and tightened regulatory oversight that stymied growth in the technology and internet sectors.

Sequoia China will retain its current Chinese name and adopt the name HongShan in English, while Sequoia India and Southeast Asia will become Peak XV Partners, the firm said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.