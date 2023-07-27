Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

ServiceNow beats quarterly revenue estimates on AI-fueled growth
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

ServiceNow beats quarterly revenue estimates on AI-fueled growth

27 Jul 2023 06:04AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ServiceNow reported quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, boosted by a growing demand for its artificial intelligence solutions.

The rising demand for workflow automation and the company's continued efforts to expand its portfolio with new generative AI solutions helped drive growth.

"ServiceNow is already seeing our own significant productivity increases with the generative AI solutions we’re releasing to the market, which will rapidly accelerate breakthrough innovation for our customers," said CEO Bill McDermott.

The company forecast third-quarter subscription revenue in the range of $2.19 billion to $2.20 billion. Analysts on average expected $2.15 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Separately on Wednesday, ServiceNow also announced a program along with Nvidia and Accenture, called AI Lighthouse, designed to help the development and adoption of generative AI at enterprises.

ServiceNow's overall subscription revenue for the quarter was $2.15 billion, higher than analysts' average estimate of $2.13 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $2.37 per share during the quarter, compared with a profit estimate of $2.05 per share, according to Refinitiv.

ServiceNow's shares were down more than 3 per cent after the bell.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.