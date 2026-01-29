ServiceNow projects annual subscription revenue above estimates, signals AI strength

Jan 28 : -

ServiceNow forecast annual subscription revenue above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, signaling strong demand for its artificial intelligence-powered software products.

The Santa Clara, California-based company is doubling down on AI integration across its platform through partnerships with Claude chatbot-maker Anthropic and ChatGPT parent OpenAI, aiming to fend off growing competition from autonomous AI agents.

The company, under its expanded deal with Anthropic, will integrate Claude models more deeply into its products, it said on Wednesday, after signing a similar deal with OpenAI.

ServiceNow, which helps enterprise clients automate complex workflows and IT operations, said its board had authorized an additional $5 billion for its share repurchase program, with plans for an imminent $2 billion accelerated share buyback.

The results come as the company focuses on spending heavily on mergers and acquisitions, which has pressured its stock. Its shares were down about 28 per cent last year.

The company agreed to buy cybersecurity startup Armis for $7.75 billion, marking its biggest-ever deal. It has bought security firm Veza, AI company Moveworks and sales automation platform Logik.ai, formerly known as Logik.io.

ServiceNow expects fiscal 2026 subscription revenue to be between $15.53 billion and $15.57 billion, above analysts' average estimate of $15.21 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

The company said its Moveworks acquisition contributed to its annual subscription revenue growth forecast by about 100 basis points.

It forecast first-quarter subscription revenue of $3.65 billion to $3.66 billion, above estimates of $3.57 billion.

ServiceNow's fourth-quarter revenue rose 20.5 per cent to $3.57 billion from a year ago, beating estimates of $3.53 billion.

Its adjusted profit of 92 cents per share also surpassed estimates of 88 cents.