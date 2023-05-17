Logo
Business

ServiceNow targets enterprise-software startups with $1 billion investment in venture arm
Business

ServiceNow targets enterprise-software startups with $1 billion investment in venture arm

17 May 2023 10:03PM
Cloud-computing firm ServiceNow Inc said on Wednesday it would invest $1 billion in its venture arm by 2026 to back enterprise software-focused startups in artificial intelligence and automation, among others.

The investment in ServiceNow Ventures comes at a time when funding for early-stage technology companies has dried up due to rising interest rates and high inflation.

Since its inception in 2015, the venture arm has invested about $300 million across 45 companies.

"Enterprise software is more mission-critical than ever before, as companies look to drive innovation, efficiency and productivity," the California-based company said.

Last month, ServiceNow became a strategic partner and anchor investor in Smith Point Capital Fund I, an enterprise software-focused venture investment firm founded by former Salesforce Inc co-CEO Keith Block.

Source: Reuters

