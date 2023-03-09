Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Seven & i to close additional 14 Ito-Yokado stores, exit apparel business
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Seven & i to close additional 14 Ito-Yokado stores, exit apparel business

Seven & i to close additional 14 Ito-Yokado stores, exit apparel business

FILE PHOTO: Seven & i Holdings Co's Seven Eleven convenience store logo is pictured in Tokyo, Japan January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

09 Mar 2023 02:58PM (Updated: 09 Mar 2023 02:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd said on Thursday it will close an additional 14 Ito-Yokado supermarket stores in Japan and fully exit from the apparel business as part of its structural reform plan.

The total number of Ito-Yokado stores will be cut to 93 by the end of February 2026, down from 126 stores at the end of February this year. The latest closure announcement comes after Seven & i unveiled restructuring plans in 2019.

Seven & i, operator of 7-Eleven convenience stores, has been under increasing pressure from activist fund ValueAct Capital to make structural reforms and sell off assets.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.