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Seven & i delays listing of North America business
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Business

Seven & i delays listing of North America business

Seven & i delays listing of North America business
A general view of the tobacco section of a 7-Eleven store at Manhattan, in New York City, U.S., October 1, 2024. REUTERS/Jessica DiNapoli
Seven & i delays listing of North America business
Seven&I Holdings logo is seen in this illustration taken, February 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
09 Apr 2026 03:18PM (Updated: 09 Apr 2026 03:29PM)
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Source: Reuters
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