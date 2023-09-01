Logo
Business

Seven & i expects extraordinary loss, revises forecasts on Sogo & Seibu sale
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Seven & I Holdings is seen at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

01 Sep 2023 03:20PM
TOKYO : Japan's Seven & i said on Friday it expects an extraordinary loss and revised financial forecasts after the sale of its Sogo & Seibu department store unit.

The retail giant expects to record a total extraordinary loss of 145.7 billion yen ($1.0 billion) for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending in February.

It also revised mid-year and full-year forecasts to reflect the loss, adjusting its operating profit estimate 2.3 per cent higher for the year ended in February, while cutting its net income guidance by 19.3 per cent.

The company's Seibu Ikebukuro store reopened on Friday following a one-day strike from workers protesting the sale of the unit to U.S. fund Fortress Investment Group.

The deal closed after Seven & i reduced Sogo & Seibu's sale value by 30 billion yen from the originally agreed 250 billion yen. After adjusting for net debt and working capital, the final transfer price is estimated to be 85 million yen, Seven & i said.

($1 = 145.5600 yen)

Source: Reuters

