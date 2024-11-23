Logo
Business

Seven & i founding family sounded out KKR, others about buyout, Nikkei says
Business

Seven & i founding family sounded out KKR, others about buyout, Nikkei says

Seven & i founding family sounded out KKR, others about buyout, Nikkei says

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Seven & I’s logo is seen at its 7-Eleven convenience store in Tokyo, Japan August 19, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

23 Nov 2024 05:35PM
TOKYO : The founding family of Japan's Seven & i Holdings has approached KKR & Co and other investment firms about participating in the potential buyout of the retailer, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Saturday.

In addition to KKR, the founding Ito family also approached Bain Capital and Apollo Global Management due to the view it will be difficult to secure sufficient capital from banks, the Nikkei reported.

Funding for the proposed buyout will be finalised by the end of December and will involve Japan's three largest lenders, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Seven has received a buyout proposal from the founding family while under pressure to convince investors it can enhance value on its own and fend off a $47-billion takeover bid from Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Source: Reuters

