Business

Seven & i investor Artisan says it supports both offers for Japanese retailer
FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian walks past Japan's Seven & I’s 7-Eleven convenience store in Tokyo, Japan, August 19, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

14 Nov 2024 12:34PM (Updated: 14 Nov 2024 12:57PM)
TOKYO : Artisan Partners, an investor in Japanese retail giant Seven & i Holdings, called on the company's special committee to consider a formal bidding process of competing takeover proposals to secure the highest offer.

Seven & i received a buyout proposal from a member of its founding Ito family, it said on Wednesday, a potential $58 billion white-knight bid as it weighs a rival offer from Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard.

In a statement, Artisan portfolio manager Ben Herrick said the fund supports both offers at this stage.

Source: Reuters

