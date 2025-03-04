Logo
Seven & i to reject Couche-Tard takeover bid, Yomiuri says
Seven & i to reject Couche-Tard takeover bid, Yomiuri says

FILE PHOTO: Seven & i Holdings logo is seen in this illustration taken, February 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo

04 Mar 2025 08:04AM
TOKYO : Seven & i plans to reject a takeover bid from Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard as the retailer seeks to enhance its corporate value on its own, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.

The retailing giant is finalising a plan for CEO Ryuichi Isaka to step down with his replacement almost certain to be director Stephen Dacus, Reuters has reported.

Dacus heads a special committee to evaluate the takeover bid from Couche-Tard and a take-private deal from Seven & i's founding family that recently collapsed.

Source: Reuters
