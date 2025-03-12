Logo
Seven & i's management reshuffle continues as two independent directors resign
Seven & i's management reshuffle continues as two independent directors resign

FILE PHOTO: Seven & i Holdings logo is seen in this illustration taken, February 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

12 Mar 2025 02:06PM (Updated: 12 Mar 2025 02:34PM)
TOKYO :Two independent directors of Japan's Seven & i Holdings have resigned, the convenience store operator said on Wednesday, as it rejigs its management in the face of a $47 billion takeover bid from Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Jenifer Rogers and Elizabeth Meyerdirk resigned effective on Tuesday "at the request of the persons concerned", the company said in a statement.

The shakeup comes amid accusations of foot-dragging from Couche-Tard, which launched its bid for the 7-Eleven convenience store operator last August.

It would be the largest foreign takeover in Japanese history were it to go ahead.

Last week, the retail giant announced wide-ranging leadership and business restructuring plans, bringing in as CEO Stephen Dacus, who had been head of the special committee examining the buyout bid.

On Monday, another director, Joseph Depinto, resigned from the board of the holding company, but he will remain chief executive officer of North American operations, Seven & i said.

Source: Reuters
