Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Shanghai aims to become production hub for space technology by 2025
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Shanghai aims to become production hub for space technology by 2025

16 Feb 2022 06:02PM (Updated: 16 Feb 2022 06:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : The local government in the China's Shanghai said on Wednesday that the city aims to be a hub for the development of space technologies, including reusable rockets which can vertically take off and land, by 2025.

The city will also set up mass production lines for low-cost commercial satellites and assembly lines for rockets, according to a notice published on the web site of Shanghai's government.

China strives to be a major space power by 2030, with several cities stepping up efforts to advance the development of satellites and rockets.

Last year, the southern tech city of Shenzhen offered up to 300 million yuan ($47 million) in financial incentives for every project related to the development of satellites and related industry applications.

China is also planning a new commercial space port in the southern province of Hainan. It is also constructing China's fifth rocket launch site in the eastern port city of Ningbo in Zhejiang province.

(Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us