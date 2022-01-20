Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Shanghai bourse asks STAR Market companies to disclose ESG details
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Shanghai bourse asks STAR Market companies to disclose ESG details

Shanghai bourse asks STAR Market companies to disclose ESG details

FILE PHOTO: A sign for STAR Market, China's new Nasdaq-style tech board, is seen before the listing ceremony of the first batch of companies at Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) in Shanghai, China July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

20 Jan 2022 11:16AM (Updated: 20 Jan 2022 11:11AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : The Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) said on Thursday it has asked companies listed on the Nasdaq-style STAR Market to disclose environmental, social and governance (ESG)-related information in their annual reports.

SSE sent a notice to STAR Market-listed companies recently, asking them to disclose ESG-related information, and added that separate ESG, social responsibility and sustainability reports should also be published, if needed.

SSE stressed that companies should disclose their plans on how to help China achieve its carbon-neutrality goals.

China has pledged to hit peak carbon emissions before 2030, and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

News of the tougher disclosure rules was first reported by state-owned Securities Times earlier in the day.

SSE is also urging STAR Market companies to disclose information around their core technologies, including progress of research and development, application prospects, and flag any major potential risks and uncertainties.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us