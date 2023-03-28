Shanghai exchange cancels Syngenta IPO hearing -filing

HONG KONG : The Shanghai Stock Exchange has cancelled a hearing to review Swiss agrichemicals and seeds group Syngenta's initial share offering (IPO) plan, a filing posted on the exchange showed.

Syngenta, which planned to raise 65 billion yuan ($9.44 billion) in its Shanghai flotation, was bought for $43 billion by ChemChina in 2017 and folded into Sinochem Holdings Corp in 2021.

The Shanghai exchange, which planned to conduct the hearing on Wednesday, did not provide a reason for the cancellation. Companies planning IPOs on the exchange need to appear before a panel for a hearing as a requirement for proceeding with their listing.

Syngenta's Chinese parent planned to keep a majority stake after the IPO, which was set to be one of the world's biggest this year and expected to value Syngenta at around $50 billion.

($1 = 6.8821 Chinese yuan renminbi)