Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Shanghai-London Stock Connect to include Germany, Switzerland
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Shanghai-London Stock Connect to include Germany, Switzerland

Shanghai-London Stock Connect to include Germany, Switzerland

FILE PHOTO: British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond and Chinese Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua react after the opening of the markets at the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain June 17, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Pool/File Photo

17 Dec 2021 08:34PM (Updated: 17 Dec 2021 09:33PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: A stock connect scheme linking Shanghai and London will be broadened to include Shenzhen-listed companies, as well as capital markets in Germany and Switzerland, China's securities regulator said on Friday (Dec 17).

Expanding the Shanghai-London Stock Connect scheme helps facilitate cross-border investment and promotes the opening-up of China's capital markets, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement.

Under the current scheme, companies traded in Shanghai and London can list on each other's bourses by selling so-called depository receipts. Chinese companies can raise fresh capital, but US-listed companies cannot, and are only allowed to issue Chinese Depository Receipts (CDRs) backed by existing shares.

On Friday, CSRC published revised rules for consultation, allowing offshore companies to raise fresh capital under the scheme, which will expand to include Germany and Switzerland.

In addition, qualified Shenzhen-listed companies can also participate in the expanded program.

So far, four Chinese companies are listed on the London stock exchange under the scheme, but no UK-listed firms have sold CDRs in Shanghai.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us