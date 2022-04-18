Logo
Shanghai market regulator summons 12 e-commerce platforms on topics including price gouging
FILE PHOTO: People walk past a Meituan logo at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Yilei Sun

18 Apr 2022 09:27PM (Updated: 18 Apr 2022 09:27PM)
BEIJING : Shanghai's market regulator said on Monday it had summoned 12 e-commerce platforms including Meituan and eleme.me over topics including price gouging during the epidemic.

Platforms were told to improve their management of delivery riders, and stop behaviours such as improper price increases by riders, the regulator said on its wechat account.

(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Source: Reuters

