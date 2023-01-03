Shanghai metals fall as COVID-19 surge in China unsettles traders

Prices of Shanghai metals fell on Tuesday (Jan 3) as the rapid spread of COVID-19 infections and shrinking factory activities in top consumer China heightened traders' concerns of tepid demand.

The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 0.5 per cent at 65,800 yuan (US$9,554.09) a tonne, as of 6.54am GMT (2.54pm, Singapore time), aluminium dropped 2.4 per cent to 18,240 yuan a tonne and zinc shed 0.9 per cent to 23,500 yuan a tonne.

SHFE nickel was down 0.3 per cent at 228,520 yuan a tonne, tin was flat at 209,170 yuan a tonne and lead fell 0.5 per cent to 15,855 yuan a tonne.

China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) showed factory activity shrank for the third straight month in December and at the sharpest pace in nearly three years as COVID-19 infections swept through production lines across the country.

The private Caixin survey, believed to focus on smaller, export-oriented firms compared with the larger official PMI survey, also showed factory activity shrank at a sharper pace in December after Beijing's abrupt reversal of anti-virus measures.

The industrial metals markets might not see improving demand and a price rally in the next few months as the headwinds of slow growth will likely dominate the economic landscape for some time.

"The consumption (of copper in China) is currently entering the seasonal consumption off-season," said Huatai Futures in a report.