Business

Shanghai regulators summon Starbucks, Shake Shack citing excessive personal data collection
The Chinese flag flies near the Starbucks logo outside a cafe of the coffee chain in Beijing, China, August 3, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO: People gather in front of a restaurant of U.S. burger chain Shake Shack on its opening in Shanghai, China, January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
21 Jun 2023 02:16PM
BEIJING : Chinese regulators in financial hub Shanghai summoned three firms including Starbucks and Shake Shack earlier this week for collecting excessive personal information, the city's cyberspace regulator said on Wednesday.

The regulators urged these firms to comprehensively rectify, protect personal information and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of consumers, Shanghai's cyberspace regulator said in a statement.

Currently, two firms including Shake Shack have made initial improvements to the issues, and Starbucks is actively making adjustments, the regulator said

Source: Reuters

