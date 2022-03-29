Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Shanghai to roll out policies to support economy during COVID battle
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Shanghai to roll out policies to support economy during COVID battle

Shanghai to roll out policies to support economy during COVID battle
A security guard in a protective suit stands near an exit of a tunnel leading to the Pudong area, across the Huangpu river, amid the lockdown and restrictions on highway traffic to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Shanghai, China March 28, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song
Shanghai to roll out policies to support economy during COVID battle
A security member keeps watch at an entrance to a residential area, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China March 28, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song
Shanghai to roll out policies to support economy during COVID battle
A woman leans on a barrier sealing off an area under lockdown, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China March 28, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song
29 Mar 2022 10:36AM (Updated: 29 Mar 2022 10:36AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : China's Shanghai on Tuesday said it would roll out policies to help firms cope with a surge in COVID-19 cases in the city, including offering tax refunds, exempting rents and encouraging financial institutions to provide credit support.

Internet platforms will be encouraged to further lower service fees and telecom operators to provide three months worth of free cloud services, for instance, the city government said in a statement on its website.

Subsidy support will be given to companies in the retail and catering industries to send their staff for regular COVID tests, and will also be provided to front-line healthcare personnel and volunteers involved in the city's fight against the pandemic.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom and Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us