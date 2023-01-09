Logo
Shares of Ant-controlled companies, Alibaba rise after Jack Ma gives up control
Shares of Ant-controlled companies, Alibaba rise after Jack Ma gives up control

Alibaba Group co-founder and executive chairman Jack Ma attends the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, China on Sep 17, 2018. (File photo: Reuters/Aly Song)

09 Jan 2023 09:57AM (Updated: 09 Jan 2023 10:27AM)
SHANGHAI: Shares of listed Chinese companies that count Ant Group as a major shareholder rose on Monday (Jan 9), after announcing that Ant founder Jack Ma is no longer their controller following an overhaul at the fintech giant.

Hong Kong-listed shares of Ma's Alibaba jumped more than 5 per cent.

Shares of Longshine Technology Group Co Ltd, Jilin Zhengyuan, Shanghai Golden Bridge Infotech Co, Orbbec Inc and Hundsun Technologies, in which Ant owns a more than 5 per cent stake, also rose.

Ant said over the weekend that founder Jack Ma will give up control of the company.

The overhaul seeks to draw a line under a regulatory crackdown that was triggered soon after its mammoth stock market debut was scuppered two years ago.

 

 

Source: Reuters/rj

