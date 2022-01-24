Logo
Shares of China Evergrande jump after report restructuring plan to be released soon
FILE PHOTO: A partially removed company logo of China Evergrande Group is seen on the facade of its headquarters, near a traffic light in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China January 10, 2022. REUTERS/David Kirton/

24 Jan 2022 09:52AM (Updated: 24 Jan 2022 09:59AM)
HONG KONG : Shares of embattled China Evergrande Group jumped nearly 12per cent early on Monday after a report said the Guangdong provincial government is aiming to release a framework debt restructuring plan by March that could also wipe out the 60per cent stake of the group's chairman.

Financial intelligence provider REDD said on Friday the provincial government planned to separate the company's offshore assets and sell them to pay off foreign debt. Evergrande is based in Guangdong.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

