HONG KONG : Shares of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd are set to open up 4.8per cent to HKUS$3.7, after the company raised around US$347 million in a share placement.

The EV unit of embattled property developer China Evergrande's issued about 900 million shares at HKUS$3 apiece through a top-up placement to controlling shareholder Evergrande Health Industry Holdings Ltd.

(Reportong by Clare Jim; Editing by Tom Hogue)