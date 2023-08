HONG KONG : Shares of Country Garden rose more than 7 per cent on Tuesday, recovering some ground after the stock plunged a day earlier as China's largest private developer seeks to delay payment on a private onshore bond for the first time.

The stock was up 7.5 per cent at HK$0.86 at 0146 GMT.

