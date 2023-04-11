Logo
Shares of China's SenseTime jump after it unveils new AI products
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SenseTime is seen at SenseTime office, in Shanghai, China December 13, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The logo of artificial intelligence (AI) startup SenseTime is seen at its office in Hong Kong, China August 18, 2021. Picture taken August 18, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
11 Apr 2023 09:38AM (Updated: 11 Apr 2023 09:55AM)
HONG KONG :Shares of Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) company SenseTime surged as much as 11 per cent on Tuesday, a day after it unveiled a series of new AI-powered products as it joins a global race to dominate the sector.

China's Alibaba Group Holdings and Japan's Softbank Group Corp are both invested in the Chinese AI company.

SenseTime's shares rose to as high HK$3.70, up 11.1 per cent from its previous close but below its initial public offering price of HK$3.85 in December 2021. Alibaba's shares rose as much as 3.8 per cent, while Softbank climbed 0.5 per cent.

On Monday, SenseTime CEO and co-founder Xu Li showed a live demonstration of the chatbot they called "SenseChat" writing an email and telling a story about a cat catching a fish when prompted by questions, as well as scripting computer codes.

The products were based off the latest version of the company's SenseNova big model, which they have been developing over the past five years, SenseTime's other co-founder Wang Xiaogang said. Big models are typically trained on massive datasets using powerful hardware.

In addition to SenseChat, the company also showcased an image generator, a digital avatar creation platform and a pair of complementary 3D modeling tools at the event.

(Reporting By Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree, Kim Coghill and Varun H K)

Source: Reuters

