Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Shares of CK Hutchison set to open down after drop in profit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Shares of CK Hutchison set to open down after drop in profit

Shares of CK Hutchison set to open down after drop in profit

FILE PHOTO: The entrance of the Balboa Port is pictured after Hong Kong's CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd 0001.HK agreed to sell its interests in a key Panama Canal port operator to a BlackRock Inc-backed consortium, amid pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to curb China's influence in the region, in Panama City, Panama, March 4, 2025. REUTERS/Enea Lebrun/File Photo

21 Mar 2025 09:30AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : Shares of CK Hutchison were set to open down 2.7 per cent on Friday after the company reported an 11 per cent drop in underlying profit for 2024.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement