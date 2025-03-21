Shares of CK Hutchison set to open down after drop in profit

FILE PHOTO: The entrance of the Balboa Port is pictured after Hong Kong's CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd 0001.HK agreed to sell its interests in a key Panama Canal port operator to a BlackRock Inc-backed consortium, amid pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to curb China's influence in the region, in Panama City, Panama, March 4, 2025. REUTERS/Enea Lebrun/File Photo