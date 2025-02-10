Logo
Shares of Dongfeng Motor jump on possible change in controlling shareholder structure
Shares of Dongfeng Motor jump on possible change in controlling shareholder structure

FILE PHOTO: A Voyah Free electric vehicle (EV) by Dongfeng Motor is seen displayed during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

10 Feb 2025 09:53AM
HONG KONG : Shares of Dongfeng Motor soared as much as 85.8 per cent after the Chinese automaker flagged a possible change in the company's controlling shareholder structure amid a restructuring.

The stock jumped to HK$6 shortly after the open.

Dongfeng Motor said on Sunday Dongfeng Motor Corporation is planning a restructuring with another central state-owned enterprise group which may lead to a change in the controlling shareholder structure but would "not result in a change to the actual controller".

Source: Reuters
