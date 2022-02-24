Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Shares in 'Elden Ring' game publishers leap after rave reviews
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Shares in 'Elden Ring' game publishers leap after rave reviews

24 Feb 2022 12:33PM (Updated: 24 Feb 2022 12:33PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Shares in Japan's Kadokawa and Bandai Namco surged on Thursday following rave reviews for action role-playing game "Elden Ring".

The multi-platform fantasy title is a collaboration between veteran game director Hidetaka Miyazaki and "Game of Thrones" author George R. R. Martin.

Shares in Kadokawa, whose subsidiary FromSoftware publishes the game in Japan, were 8per cent higher in afternoon trade while Bandai Namco, which publishes it overseas, climbed 6.5per cent.

Martin, who has kept fans waiting for the next volume of his hit series of novels, helped with worldbuilding for the game. It is currently the top reviewed PlayStation 5 title, according to review aggregator Metacritic, ahead of titles such as "Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker" and "Horizon Forbidden West".

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us