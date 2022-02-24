Shares in 'Elden Ring' game publishers leap after rave reviews

TOKYO : Shares in Japan's Kadokawa and Bandai Namco surged on Thursday following rave reviews for action role-playing game "Elden Ring".

The multi-platform fantasy title is a collaboration between veteran game director Hidetaka Miyazaki and "Game of Thrones" author George R. R. Martin.

Shares in Kadokawa, whose subsidiary FromSoftware publishes the game in Japan, were 8per cent higher in afternoon trade while Bandai Namco, which publishes it overseas, climbed 6.5per cent.

Martin, who has kept fans waiting for the next volume of his hit series of novels, helped with worldbuilding for the game. It is currently the top reviewed PlayStation 5 title, according to review aggregator Metacritic, ahead of titles such as "Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker" and "Horizon Forbidden West".

