HONG KONG : Shares of China Evergrande Group rose more than 5per cent on Thursday as hopes of a managed debt restructuring calmed fears of a messy corporate collapse after the developer missed a debt payment deadline this week.

Evergrande's shares, which hit a record closing low on Wednesday, rose as much as 5per cent to HKUS$1.82.

