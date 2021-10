PARIS : Shares in French cloud computing company OVHcloud opened 2.7per cent above their offer price on their first day of trading on Friday, in one of Paris' biggest new listings this year.

The stock opened up at around 19.0 euros (US$22.06) compared to its initial public offering price (IPO) price of 18.5 euros per share.

(US$1 = 0.8611 euros)

