Shares in South Korean automakers rally after US-Japan trade deal

SEOUL :Shares in South Korean automakers rallied on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. and Japan had struck a trade deal that includes a 15 per cent tariff that will be levied on Japanese exports to the United States.

Hyundai Motor rose 6.8 per cent, while Kia climbed 6.4 per cent.

Japan and the United States have also agreed to set Japanese auto tariffs at 15 per cent, Japanese public broadcaster NHK said on Wednesday, citing government sources.

South Korea is also heading into high-level trade talks with the United States, with South Korea's new finance minister and the country's top trade envoy scheduled to meet in Washington with U.S. counterparts on Friday.