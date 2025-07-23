Logo
Shares in South Korean automakers rally after US-Japan trade deal
FILE PHOTO: Vehicles made by Kia Motors, which is part of South Korea's biggest automaker company Hyundai Motor, are parked at Pyeongtaek port in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, April 15, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A veiled Hyundai Motor’s all-new NEXO is pictured at the 2025 Seoul Mobility Show in Goyang, South Korea, April 3, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo
23 Jul 2025 08:48AM (Updated: 23 Jul 2025 08:52AM)
SEOUL :Shares in South Korean automakers rallied on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. and Japan had struck a trade deal that includes a 15 per cent tariff that will be levied on Japanese exports to the United States.

Hyundai Motor rose 6.8 per cent, while Kia climbed 6.4 per cent.

Japan and the United States have also agreed to set Japanese auto tariffs at 15 per cent, Japanese public broadcaster NHK said on Wednesday, citing government sources.

South Korea is also heading into high-level trade talks with the United States, with South Korea's new finance minister and the country's top trade envoy scheduled to meet in Washington with U.S. counterparts on Friday.

Source: Reuters
