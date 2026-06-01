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Shares in South Korea's LG Electronics jump 28%
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Business

Shares in South Korea's LG Electronics jump 28%

Shares in South Korea's LG Electronics jump 28%

The logo of LG Electronics is seen during Korea Electronics Show 2024 in Seoul, South Korea, October 23, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

01 Jun 2026 08:34AM
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SEOUL, June 1 : Shares in South Korea's LG Electronics traded up 28 per cent in early morning trade on Monday.

Source: Reuters
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