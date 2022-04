JAKARTA : Shares of Indonesia's largest tech firm PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk fell 5.81 per cent to 292 rupiah per share in trading on Wednesday, near the bottom of their maximum permitted daily drop limit.

GoTo debuted on April 11 after raising $1.1 billion in an initial public offering, the world's fifth-largest IPO this year, by selling only around 4 per cent of its shares at 338 rupiah a piece.