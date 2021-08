Shares in Indonesian e-commerce firm Bukalapak dropped by 6.74per cent on Wednesday to 830,000 rupiah, with the stock shedding 21per cent since its IPO earlier this month.

Bukalapak, the country's first listed tech unicorn, debuted on Aug. 6 after raising US$1.5 billion in an initial public offering, the biggest IPO in Indonesia.

