Shares of Italian yacht maker Ferretti sail high in Hong Kong debut

HONG KONG :Shares in Italian yacht maker Ferretti SpA climbed 1.2per cent in their Hong Kong debut on Thursday after raising $244 million at a time when the Asian financial hub has seen a slump in the value of initial public offerings (IPOs) this quarter.

The stock, which opened at HK$23.05 per share, traded as high as HK$23.15 apiece in early trade, up from the offering price of HK$22.88. That compared with a 0.8per cent drop in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

The luxury yacht maker said on Wednesday it had pocketed a net HK$1.77 billion ($226 million) after it priced the IPO near the bottom of its target range.

Ferretti, whose customers include British fashion designer Jimmy Choo and former football star David Beckham, is a market leader for yachts measuring at least 80 feet, with a price tag ranging from 4 million euros ($4.47 million) to more than 20 million euros.

Braving choppy markets, Ferretti sold 83.58 million shares, or 25per cent of its enlarged share capital, in the global offering, raising proceeds to broaden its brand portfolio and strengthen services for owners of its boats.

The Hong Kong offering portion was 1.07 times oversubscribed, while demand for the international offering totalled more than twice the amount on sale, it said.

The value of Hong Kong IPOs in the first quarter tumbled to $837.4 million from $11 billion from the year-ago period, Refinitiv data showed.

Italian investors led by Milanese asset manager Banca Mediolanum bought into the Hong Kong IPOs by Ferretti, which saw Chinese investors take the lion's share, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

Chinese firms Sunshine Insurance, Sanya Development Holdings, Hainan Free Trade Port Fund, Hainan Financial Holdings and Haifa Holding acted as cornerstone investors taking 53per cent of the offering, Ferretti said.

Ferretti, whose brands include Riva, Pershing and Wally, is owned by Chinese conglomerate Weichai Group.

($1 = 7.8273 Hong Kong dollars)

($1 = 0.8953 euros)

