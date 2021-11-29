Logo
Business

Shares of Macau casino operator Suncity suspended -HKEX
Business

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Macau junket operator Suncity Group is seen at a gaming fair in Macau, China November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip//File Photo

29 Nov 2021 09:19AM (Updated: 29 Nov 2021 09:22AM)
HONG KONG : Shares of Suncity Group Holdings Ltd were suspended on Monday after its chief executive was believed to be among 11 people arrested by Macau authorities on Sunday over alleged links to cross-border gambling and money laundering.

The South China Morning Post reported that Macau police said on Sunday a 47-year-old businessman surnamed Chau was among those arrested. Alvin Chau is head of Suncity.

Suncity could not be reached for comment. Shares of the company last closed at HKUS$0.255.

(Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

