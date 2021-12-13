Shares of Macau gambling group Suncity set to fall 5.8per cent

HONG KONG : Shares of Macau gambling group Suncity Group Holdings were set to fall 5.8per cent on Monday after it said late on Friday that lenders had demanded full repayment of loans of HKUS$313.6 million (US$40.2 million) within five business days from Dec. 8.

The loan taken on by Star Soul Investments was guaranteed by Alvin Chau, the now-detained owner of the company, and also a former chairman and director of Suncity Group.

Chau resigned after being arrested last month over alleged links to cross-border gambling, with his junket operation closing all of its VIP gambling rooms in Macau in the wake of his arrest.

(US$1 = 7.7989 Hong Kong dollars)

