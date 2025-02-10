Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Shares of South Korean steelmakers drop as Trump talks tariffs
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Shares of South Korean steelmakers drop as Trump talks tariffs

Shares of South Korean steelmakers drop as Trump talks tariffs

FILE PHOTO: A giant crane moves a shipping container at Pusan Newport Terminal in Busan, South Korea, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

10 Feb 2025 08:22AM (Updated: 10 Feb 2025 08:26AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : Shares of South Korean steelmakers dropped on Monday, after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would introduce new tariffs.

POSCO Holdings shares fell as much as 3.6 per cent to 230,500 won, the lowest since October 2022, while shares of Hyundai Steel fell as much as 2.9 per cent to the lowest on record.

Trump said that he would announce on Monday new 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports into the United States, which would come on top of existing metals duties in another major escalation of his trade policy overhaul.

Shares of South Korean automakers also weakened, with Hyundai Motor down 0.7 per cent and Kia Corp down 2 per cent, while the benchmark KOSPI fell 0.5 per cent.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement