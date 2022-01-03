Logo
Shares of top Indonesian coal miners fall after export ban
Shares of top Indonesian coal miners fall after export ban

FILE PHOTO: The logo of PT Adaro Energy as seen at PT Adaro Energy headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Beawiharta

03 Jan 2022 10:14AM (Updated: 03 Jan 2022 10:10AM)
JAKARTA : Shares of Indonesia's leading coal mining companies fell on Monday after the government banned exports of coal for January due to concerns about low supply levels at domestic power plants.

Shares of Adaro Energy fell 3.1per cent, while Bukit Asam lost 3.3per cent and Bumi Resources tumbled 2.9per cent.

The Southeast Asian country is the world's biggest exporter of thermal coal, exporting around 400 million tonnes in 2020. Its biggest customers are China, India, Japan and South Korea. The government said on Saturday that low coal supplies at domestic plants could lead to widespread blackouts, but plans to evaluate the ban on Jan. 5.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Ed Davies)

Source: Reuters

