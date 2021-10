Shares tumble in blank-check company linked to Trump social venture

Shares in Digital World Acquisition Corp, the blank-check company that plans to publicly list former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture, were on track for their second straight day of losses on Tuesday after a staggering rally last week.

The stock was last down 17.7per cent at US$69.00 with trading ranging between US$65.37 and US$91.35 so far in the session. Its shares gained more than 800per cent last week.

The shares had closed down just under 11per cent on Monday, the day short-seller Iceberg Research said it was betting against the company.

On Friday the stock rose 107per cent to US$94.20 after hitting a session high of US$175. On Thursday it had risen 356.8per cent with some market specialists likening trading in DWAC to a meme-stock trading frenzy earlier this year.

Other stocks linked to the former Republican president also tumbled on Tuesday. Shares of Phunware, a company hired by Trump's 2020 Presidential reelection campaign to build a phone app, were recently down 31.7per cent at 4.89 after it filed for a US$48.5 mln at-the-market (ATM) equity program.

The stock on Friday soared nearly 1,500per cent to US$24.04 before finishing session up 471per cent at US$8.74.

(Reporting By Sinéad Carew; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and David Gregorio)