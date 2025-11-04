Logo
Shein banned sex dolls on its marketplace and temporarily delisted the "adult products" category
FILE PHOTO: Fashion retailer Shein's logo is seen at its pop-up store at immersive retail space Future Stores, ahead of its opening on September 26, in London, Britain, September 24, 2025. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes/File Photo

04 Nov 2025 03:20AM
PARIS :Chinese online retailer Shein said on Monday it imposed a full ban on sex dolls on its marketplace and temporarily delisted the "adult products" category after French consumer watchdog spotted childlike sex dolls two days ago.

France's Directorate-General for Competition, Consumer Affairs, and Fraud Control (DGCCRF) had said late on Saturday it spotted the dolls on the website along with several other pornographic items such as adult-looking sex dolls, and had reported the matter to judicial authorities.

