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Shein buys US-based apparel retailer Everlane, Puck News reports
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Shein buys US-based apparel retailer Everlane, Puck News reports

Shein buys US-based apparel retailer Everlane, Puck News reports

A Shein logo is seen on a tag near a price of a sweater for sale in the first physical space of Chinese online fast-fashion retailer Shein on opening day inside the Le BHV Marais department store, the Bazar de l'Hotel de Ville, in Paris, France, November 5, 2025. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

18 May 2026 10:50AM
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May 17 : Online fast-fashion platform Shein is acquiring Everlane from majority owner L Catterton in a deal valuing the U.S.-based apparel retailer at about $100 million, Puck News reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Those with common stock in Everlane will not receive a payout, the report said. There was no information on whether preferred shareholders would receive cash or shares in Shein as part of the deal. 

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Everlane, Shein and L Catterton did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. 

Brands like Shein and Temu have disrupted the local retail landscape through aggressive pricing, strategic marketing, and using tax loopholes that initially gave them a competitive edge over local retailers.

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Puck News reported in March that private equity firm L Catterton and Everlane Chief Executive Alfred Chang had been seeking an investor to address roughly $90 million in debt.

The private equity firm was willing to inject additional funds if a co-investor emerged, but was also open to a sale, according to the report. 

Source: Reuters
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